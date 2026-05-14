Putin to visit China next week - media

Russian President Vladimir Putin will depart for a one-day visit to China on May 20, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources.

During the visit, the Russian leader will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

If Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing occurs, it will be the first time China receives both the Russian and American presidents in the same month outside of international summits and multilateral forums.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump landed in China. This marks his first trip to the country as a sitting president since November 2017.