US welcomes Armenia-Türkiye direct trade launch

The United States has welcomed the lifting of restrictions on bilateral trade between Armenia and Türkiye.

"This step demonstrates both countries' commitment to expanding economic connectivity, and promoting lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region. We commend Armenia and Türkiye for their continued efforts toward strengthening cooperation that benefits all peoples of the region,” the U.S. Embassy said.

The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said the step demonstrates both countries' commitment to expanding economic connectivity and promoting peace.

On May 13, Türkiye announced the completion of preparations to launch direct trade with Armenia.

The new regulations formalized by Türkiye now enable businesses to engage in direct trade without re-declaring goods, as was done previously.