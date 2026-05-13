Rubio: US won't make deal with Iran due to economic problems

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ruled out the possibility that the economic costs of the conflict with Iran could push Washington into accepting unfavorable terms in a deal with Tehran.

"The president has made it clear that if the Iranians think they can exploit our domestic political situation to force him into a bad deal, that won't happen",

Rubio said in an interview with NBC News.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that domestic economic difficulties would not influence his stance on any Iran agreement. According to Trump, the US administration will not make concessions and will seek exclusively advantageous terms to Washington.