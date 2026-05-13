More than 100 families return to Zangilan and village of Shukurbeyli

A new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to the city of Zangilan and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district under the "Great Return" program to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

At this stage, five families, totaling 26 people, have resettled in Zangilan, while 107 families (or 453 people) have moved to Shukurbeyli.

These families had previously been living in temporary housing across various regions of Azerbaijan, mostly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The "Great Return" program continues under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.