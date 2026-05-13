UAE denies reports about Netanyahu's secret visit

The UAE foreign ministry has denied reports about a recent secret visit to the country by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements.

"Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE," the statement reads.

The Israeli PM’s office said earlier that during the recent military campaign against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE and that this visit "has led to a historic breakthrough in relations" between the two countries.