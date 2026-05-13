Xi Jinping supports opening Strait of Hormuz to ships

After a meeting with the Chinese leader in Beijing on May 14, US President Donald Trump announced Chinese President Xi Jinping's interest to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"He (Xi Jinping – the editor's note) would like to see the Strait of Hormuz opened",

Trump said.

During the talks, Xi Jinping stated that China would not transfer military equipment to Iran, Fox News reports.

"He stated that he has no intention of supplying military equipment (to Iran – the editor's note). This is an important statement",

Trump said.

Trump arrived in Beijing the day prior for a three-day visit. He is joined on this trip by the leaders of 16 major American companies, including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX; Tim Cook, CEO of Apple; Kelly Ortberg, President of Boeing; Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia; and David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs.