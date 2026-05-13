Saudi Arabia proposes non-aggression pact between Iran and regional countries

Saudi Arabia is in favor of concluding a non-aggression pact between Iran and Middle Eastern countries, according to sources.

Riyadh is proposing a deal modeled on the 1975 Helsinki Accords, according to the Financial Times.

Numerous EU countries and EU institutions have welcomed the initiative, describing it as "the best way to avoid future conflicts". They have called on Persian Gulf countries to back the initiative, asserting that it would provide Iran with guarantees against future aggression.