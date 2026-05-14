Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkestan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit today.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkestan at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A guard of honor was formed in honor of the Azerbaijani president at Hazret Sultan International Airport (Turkestan). The head of state was welcomed by State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin, Akim of the Turkestan Region Nuralkhan Kusherov, and other officials.

The purpose of Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Kazakhstan is to participate in the informal summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).