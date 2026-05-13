Israel declares readiness to resume war with Iran

Israel is prepared for a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on May 14, emphasizing that the threat from Tehran remains.

Speaking at ceremonies commemorating those killed in the Six-Day War and the War of Attrition, Katz noted that the mission is not yet completed.

The Defense Minister stated that Israel must end this campaign and ensure that the Islamic Republic no longer poses the threat it has posed for generations to Israel, US troops, and the entire free world.

"As I have said before, we are prepared for the possibility that we may be required to act again — perhaps even soon. If the objectives are not secured, we will act again",

the Defense Minister said.