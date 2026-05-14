Vestnik Kavkaza

US rejects Iran's 14-point peace plan

US rejects Iran's 14-point peace plan
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The White House has turned down Iran's 14-point peace proposal, the Tehran Times reported, citing an official response in which Washington declared all Iranian points unacceptable.

The US continues to maintain a harsh stance toward Tehran, including on the nuclear issue, according to the publication.

If Washington had responded positively, Iran would have been prepared to move to a second phase of consultations, including discussions on the nuclear dossier.

Tehran's peace plan, presented to the US in early May, called for a complete end to the military conflict within a month, the lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports, the removal of restrictions, and the payment of compensation.

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