Witkoff traveling to region amid Gaza ceasefire efforts

23 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff is traveling to the region in an effort to help finalize a Gaza ceasefire deal, the State Department said.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington hopes that a new truce could be reached soon, alongside a humanitarian corridor to allow the flow of aid.

"In my conversation with the secretary, he has noted that special envoy Witkoff is heading to the region now, to the Gaza area,” Bruce said.

According to her, Washington hopes that they will come forward with another ceasefire, as well as a humanitarian corridor for aid to flow.