EU to hold tariff talks with U.S. on July 23

23 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has now set his sights on trade negotiations with the European Union, after announcing a framework agreement with Japan.

“We have Europe coming in tomorrow, and the next day, we have some other ones coming in,” Trump said.

The August 1 deadline for 30% tariffs on imports from the EU to the U.S. is just days away. Pressure has ramped up on EU and U.S. negotiators to come to an agreement with the Trump administration appearing intent on not changing the timeline on tariffs again.

Levies of 30% on U.S.-bound imports from the EU are set to come into effect next month, with countermeasures from Brussels potentially following soon after. The first tranche of retaliatory tariffs from the EU, which already target imports from the U.S. worth 21 billion euros, are currently on hold until August 6, while additional recourses are being prepared.