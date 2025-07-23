Kazakhstan to create its own cargo airline

23 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Kazakhstan are planning to create a national cargo airline that will be engaged in transit air transportation of cargo both to Kazakhstan and other countries.

By the end of the 2025, Kazakhstan will create its own national cargo airline. At first, cargo transportation will be carried out by three cargo planes, the country's investment holding company Samruk-Kazyna reports.

Kazakhstani cargo airliners will make their first flights in early 2026, and in the future, the air fleet of the new airline will be expanded to 10 airliners.