Kremlin: Zangezur Corridor is sovereign matter of Baku and Yerevan

24 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation around the Zangezur corridor is a sovereign matter of Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"By all means we support the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow want to see the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides achieve the signing of the treaty as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Armenian government has denied reports of a deal allegedly concluded with the United States, according to which the Zangezur corridor will be managed by an American company.