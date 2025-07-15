U.S. to discuss nuclear disarmament with Russia - Trump

The United States expects to engage with Russia soon for a discussion of prospects for nuclear disarmament, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

He was responding to a question from TASS about chances of Washington and Moscow making a deal to replace the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, a treaty also known as New START.

"That's not an agreement you want expiring. We're starting to work on that," Donald Trump said.

"It's a problem for the world," the U.S. president said, referring to the upcoming expiration of the New START treaty.