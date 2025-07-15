Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. to discuss nuclear disarmament with Russia - Trump

U.S. to discuss nuclear disarmament with Russia - Trump
© Photo: Daria Melekhova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States expects to engage with Russia soon for a discussion of prospects for nuclear disarmament, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

He was responding to a question from TASS about chances of Washington and Moscow making a deal to replace the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, a treaty also known as New START.

"That's not an agreement you want expiring. We're starting to work on that," Donald Trump said.

"It's a problem for the world," the U.S. president said, referring to the upcoming expiration of the New START treaty.

355 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.