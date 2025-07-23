Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara hopes for leaders' meeting on Ukraine in Istanbul

Ankara hopes for leaders' meeting on Ukraine in Istanbul
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish leadership hopes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will take place in Istanbul in the near future.

The Turkish authorities are counting on a meeting of the leaders of Russia, the US and Ukraine in Istanbul in the near future, this hope was expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"I hope that this will happen in the near future. I believe that all three leaders will gather in Istanbul under the leadership of our president,”

– Fidan said.

315 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.