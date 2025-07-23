Ankara hopes for leaders' meeting on Ukraine in Istanbul

The Turkish leadership hopes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will take place in Istanbul in the near future.

"I hope that this will happen in the near future. I believe that all three leaders will gather in Istanbul under the leadership of our president,”

– Fidan said.