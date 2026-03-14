Washington demands countries assist with ship escorts in Strait of Hormuz

UN Ambassador Mike Waltz said the U.S. is demanding that international allies help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in Iran.

“President Trump is calling upon the world, saying the entire world is affected. Iran can’t hold your economies hostage, and we certainly welcome, encourage and even demand their participation to help their own economies," Waltz said.

The diplomat added that the U.S. military will continue to pound the Iranian military and their missile, boat and drone forces to keep the straits open.

In recent days, the Trump administration has indicated it is looking to U.S. allies to help escort shipping traffic through the strait, one of the world’s key shipping lanes, which has been effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes in Iran late last month.