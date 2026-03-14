Araghchi reveals location of enriched uranium in Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains under the rubble of the sites attacked last June by the U.S. and Israel.

According to him, Iran has no plans to recover the material or negotiate its dilution amid the ongoing US-Israeli bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic. He said if they do that, it would be under the eyes of the UN atomic agency.

“Our nuclear facilities were attacked, and everything is under the rubble. Of course, you know there is the possibility to retrieve them, but under the supervision of the [International Atomic Energy Agency]. If one day we come to the conclusion to do that, it would be under the supervision of the agency. But for the time being, we have no program. We have no plan to recover them from under the rubble,” Araghchi said.

In terms of Iran’s willingness to relinquish the stockpile, the FM said that “if any time in the future we decide to enter into negotiation with U.S. or other interlocutors, you know, we may decide what to put on the table.”