Kazakhstan adopts new Constitution

Kazakhstan voted 87.15% in favour of adopting a ‌new constitution, Kazakh Central Elections Commission Chairperson Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 9,127,192 citizens took part in the voting, representing 73.12% of all eligible voters. The total number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to participate in the referendum amounted to 12,482,613 people.

The new constitution streamlines the country's Parliament.

The republican referendum was held in Kazakhstan on March 15. Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new Constitution.