Krasnodar's Nigerian midfielder David Nduka will continue his career in Armenia, according to an announcement on the official website of the "Bulls" (FC Krasnodar's nickname).

It is noted that the 21-year-old footballer has moved to Yerevan's FC Alashkert. The Kuban club expressed gratitude to the midfielder for his contributions and wished him success in his future career.

It should be added that Nduka made one appearance for the team of Krasnodar along with 33 matches for FC Krasnodar-2.