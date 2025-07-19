Roscosmos chief arrives in U.S.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov has arrived in the United States to meet with NASA management and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, the state corporation said.

"Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston as the head of the Roscosmos delegation to meet with NASA management. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of Russian and US space agencies in eight years," the statement reads.

During the trip, he will also visit the structural divisions of the Johnson Space Center and get acquainted with their work.

In addition, the Russian delegation plans to visit the Boeing production unit, where reusable manned transport spacecraft CST-100 Starliner is being developed, and hold talks with the management of the company's space program.

"On the eve of the launch of the Crew-11 mission, which is scheduled for July 31, Dmitry Bakanov will meet with the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov as part of the cross-flight program. For the Russian, this will be the first flight into space," the Russian space agency said.

At the John F. Kennedy Space Center, the head of the state corporation will take part in events related to checking readiness for the launch of the next mission to the International Space Station.