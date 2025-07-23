NASA names reason for ongoing cooperation with Russia in space

The United States even in difficult times, despite disagreements does not sever partnership relations with Russia in space, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, NASA Acting Director Sean Duffy said.

" Through hard times, we don't throw those relationships away. We're going to continue to work on the problems that we have here, but we're going to continue to build alliances and partnerships and friendships as humanity continues to advance in space exploration," Sean Duffy said.

Asked about the upcoming meeting with Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov, he said that the U.S. sees space an area of "international partnership."

"What's unique is we might find disagreement with conflict here, which we have. We have wild disagreement with the Russians on Ukraine, but what you see is we find points of agreement and points of partnership, which is what we have with the International Space Station and Russians and so," Sean Duffy said.

Bakanov, who heads the state corporation's delegation, arrived in the U.S. to meet with the acting NASA head on July 31, TASS reported.