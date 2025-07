Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Khidirli village of Agdam district in Azerbaijan.

At this stage, another 58 families, or 225 people, moved to the Khidirli village, Trend reported.

Currently, more than 50 thousand people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Two days ago, another 60 families returned to their native lands to live in new homes.