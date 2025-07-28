Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas expresses readiness to resume negotiations with Israel

Hamas expresses readiness to resume negotiations with Israel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Palestinian movement expressed readiness to discuss a permanent truce and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, according to CNN reports.

Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim stressed the need for both improved humanitarian conditions and a written Israeli response as prerequisites for talks.

He emphasized that this is a condition for returning to negotiations. At the same time, Naim noted that continuing negotiations in conditions of hunger is losing its effectiveness.

 

This statement follows CNN's earlier report about Hamas initially refusing to participate in ceasefire and hostage release discussions.

210 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.