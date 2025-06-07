Gelendzhik tourism surges 40% following airport reopening

The opening of the airport in Gelendzhik had a positive effect on tourism in the region. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reports a 30-40% growth in the resort's popularity following the airport's reopening.

Seven Russian airlines have launched flights to Gelendzhik since the airport became operational again, according to ATOR.

Tour operators confirm adequate hotel availability, with August bookings currently at approximately 70% capacity.

Let us remind you that the airport in Gelendzhik resumed operations after a two-year suspension that began in 2022. The reopening of the airport was announced by the Ministry of Transport on July 9.