Türkiye begins supplying gas from Azerbaijan to Syria - report

The first Azerbaijani natural gas shipments via Türkiye to Syria have begun on August 2, the Turkish media outlets reported.

Gas will be delivered to Syria's Aleppo through Kilis.

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said that approximately 6 million cubic metres of natural gas per day would be transported.

"In the initial phase, up to two billion cubic metres of natural gas per year could be exported to Syria," Bayraktar said.

According to the minister, they will transport natural gas to Aleppo and from Aleppo to Homs.

"The gas will be used to generate 1,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity in a plant in Aleppo," Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The event gathered government representatives and officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.