$700,000 repair project begins on Tbilisi's Ortachala HPP bridge

Reconstruction works have begun on the Ortachala Hydroelectric Power Plant's bridge on the Mtkvari River in Georgia's capital.

The repairs will last for four months. The reconstruction project is estimated at 1.8 million lari ($667,000).

"The Ortachala HPP bridge was in a state of disrepair and is currently being restored. The work will be fully completed by November. A sidewalk will be built and lighting poles will be installed",

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

The plans include structural reinforcement, railing repairs, replacement of old outdoor lighting supports on the arch bridge, and installation of modern LED illumination.

The HPP in Tbilisi has been operating since 1952. Traffic will be partially restricted during repair work on the bridge.