Nikol Pashinyan to visit U.S. to meet with Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump

This week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the United States. Yerevan confirmed that bilateral and trilateral meetings between Aliyev, Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump are planned.

Earlier reports indicated that President Trump intends to host both Aliyev and Pashinyan at the White House on August 8.

"On August 7-8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the United States. In Washington, Prime Minister Pashinyan will hold... a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev aiming to advance peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region," Armenia's Cabinet of Ministers said.

The statement also noted that Pashinyan and Trump will have a bilateral meeting on fostering Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership.

According to the U.S. President's schedule released on the White House website, Trump is set to meet with Pashinyan on Friday, August 8, followed by a meeting with Aliyev. A joint trilateral statement by the leaders of the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Armenia is also scheduled for August 8.