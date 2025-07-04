Trump to decide today whether to impose tariffs on Russia

The United States will decide whether to impose import tariffs on Russia and its trading partners following today's talks of his special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

When asked whether the U.S. was preparing to slap 100% tariffs on all nations buying Russian oil, the U.S. President replied:

"I never said the percentage but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that. We’ll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," Trump said.

He made it clear that further steps will depend on the outcome of the talks of his special envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow on August 6.