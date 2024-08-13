1st summer sports festival to be organized in Kislovodsk

The 1st sports festival dedicated to the Day of Physical Culture will be held in Kislovodsk on August 10. Over 20 sporting events will be represented on the festival.

The festival "Sport. Summer. Kislovodsk" will gather athletes, fans of active recreation and city residents on the shore of the Staroye Lake, the city-resort administration reports.

The sports festival will include morning exercises, cycling, jet-boat races for the Mayor's Cup, tournaments in beach sambo, chess and other disciplines. Participants will be offered yoga classes on hammocks and SUP boards, aqua aerobics and educational sessions on healthy eating.