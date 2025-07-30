New storm to engulf Krasnodar Territory

Krasnodar forecasters predict a new worsening of weather conditions. Tomorrow, another storm will hit the Krasnodar Territory. It will be accompanied by heavy rains, strong winds and flooding.

Tomorrow, August 7, weather is expected to engulf the Krasnodar Territory once again. Forecasters from the Krasnodar Center for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring predict heavy rains, tornadoes, and rising water levels in the rivers.

"In the afternoon and until late August 7, as well as on August 8, in some regions of the Krasnodar Territory, heavy rain, downpour combined with thunderstorms, hail and strong winds with gusts of up to 20-25 m/s are expected. The water levels are expected to rise in the rivers, in some places exceeding unfavorable marks,”

- EMERCOM of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory informed.