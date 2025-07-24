Iran calls for new cooperation framework with IAEA

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the need for cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA within a new framework.

According to Araghchi, the Agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi understands that the changes have resulted in a new situation. According to the new law, the beginning of a new stage of cooperation is natural.

Araghchi emphasized that the Deputy Director General will come to Tehran based on the IAEA's requests. At the same time, the visit will not be for the purpose of verification, but for negotiations.