UN responds to potential meeting between Putin and Trump

The UN welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, UN Deputy Secretary-General Farhan Haq said, commenting on the information about a potential meeting between the leaders of Russia and the USA.

"We will see what happens. But, of course, we do welcome all efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council",

Farhan Haq said.

The statement follows US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's recent Moscow visit, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. Preparations for the presidential meeting have reportedly commenced following the diplomatic consultations.