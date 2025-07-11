Netanyahu refutes Israel's plans to control Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that control over the Palestinian enclave is planned to be transferred to Arab forces, Israel does not intend to control Gaza, Fox News reports.

"We don't want to govern [the Gaza Strip]. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will manage it properly, without threatening us, and [ensure] a good life for the residents of Gaza",

Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister emphasized Israel's need for a "security perimeter" incompatible with Hamas' continued existence, while reaffirming Israel's stance on non-occupation of Gaza.