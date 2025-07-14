Russia and Uzbekistan detain migrant terrorist recruiters

FSB officers, in collaboration with the Uzbek State Security Service and Russia’s Investigative Committee, deteained nine foreigners in Moscow who were recruiting migrants for terrorism, according to a statement from the FSB Public Relations Center.

The FSB Public Relations Center reported that the radicals had been recruiting migrants into an organization banned in Russia with the coordination of ideologists who are in the EU.

The Russian Investigative Committee noted that criminal cases have been opened against two foreigners for organizing the activities of a terrorist organization and participating in its activities.

It is specified that the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow decided to place the detainees in custody. The arrested persons were engaged in propaganda and recruitment via social networks and messengers.

The FSB also disclosed that prohibited materials, communication devices, and electronic media containing details about the organization's operational methods were seized during searches of the detainees' places of residence.