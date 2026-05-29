Türkiye increases natural gas purchases from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan supplied 2.339 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye during the first quarter of 2026, according to data from Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.

While the volume of exports grew by 3.1% compared to the same period last year, the monetary value of gas deliveries declined by 6.3%, falling to $612 million from $653 million in January-March 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 6.257 billion cubic meters of gas worth $1.883 billion to eight countries worldwide during the quarter.