Alaska to host Putin-Trump summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week. The meeting will take place in Alaska on August 15.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. head of state wrote this on his Truth Social page, adding that details will follow later.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders will be held in Alaska on August 15.

According to him, preparations for the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska will be a difficult process, but both sides will work actively on them in the coming days.