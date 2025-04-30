Three targets in Israel attacked by Houthis

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked three targets in Israel with the use of drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The unmanned aviation units of the Yemeni armed forces conducted three unique military operations and attacked three targets of the Israeli enemy with the use of three drones," Yahya Saree said.

The Houthi spokesman noted that the attacks targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, and facilities in the cities of Ashkelon and Beer-Sheva.

According to hi, all the three attacks successfully reached their goals.