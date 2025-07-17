Russia leads by foreign tourist arrivals in Uzbekistan

In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan increased the tourist flow to the country by 1,5 times compared to the same period of the past 2024, with Russian tourists comprising the largest visitor group, National Statistics Committee reports.

In the first six months, the country welcomed 783,700 foreign tourists (a 48.3% increase), including 166,600 Russians. Turkmenistan ranked second with 123,000 visitors, followed by Kazakhstan with 77,700 travelers, Interfax reported.

In the past 2024, Russia ranked fourth in the number of visitors to Uzbekistan after Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the country's National Statistics Office recalled.