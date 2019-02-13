Erdoğan renews call for sweeping UN reform

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his long-standing call for reforming the United Nations, saying the body must undergo serious changes to fulfill its founding mission of ensuring global peace and security.

In a message marking the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, the Turkish leader congratulated the organization and noted its achievements since 1945 in promoting peace, security and international cooperation. He stressed, however, that a comprehensive overhaul is essential for the U.N. to continue meeting its responsibilities.

"It is clear that the UN needs serious reform to continue fulfilling the duties entrusted to it, It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians," Erdoğan said.

Citing the plight of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, Erdoğan said member states have a duty to turn the U.N. into a true platform for global justice. He urged action with the same resolve shown by the U.N.’s founders eight decades ago, to strengthen the body so it can restore international peace, prosperity, mutual trust and solidarity.