Turkey suggests canceling all-you-can-eat format at hotels

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish authorities are discussing an option of replacing the traditional all-you-can-eat format in hotels and restaurants as part of combating food waste, the Sabah newspaper says.

Member of the Presidential Council and the head of the Turkey’s All Restaurants and Tourism Professionals Association Ramazan Bingol said they will send a comprehensive report to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and then to relevant institutions.

"Certain legislative measures may be adopted when the parliament receives the report," Bingol said.

According to him, the a la carte format can step in to the All Inclusive system in hotels.

