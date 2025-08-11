Crimea expresses readiness to welcome U.S. President

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that the peninsula would be more than happy to receive U.S. President Donald Trump if he is invited by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"As regards media reports about a potential visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Crimea, such an option is quite realistic, should our president extend an invitation. We will be happy if Crimea gives a start to another Yalta treaty on a lasting and just peace," Sergey Aksyonov said.

Earlier, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plan to hold talks was later confirmed by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, who shared that the two leaders will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine. Ushakov stressed that the Kremlin expects any follow-up meeting between the two leaders to take place on Russian soil after their talks in Alaska.