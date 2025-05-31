Court asseses damage from fuel oil spill in Black Sea

A Krasnodar court has ruled that Volgotransneft must pay 35 billion rubles in environmental damages for the fuel oil spill caused by the sinking of its Volgoneft-239 tanker in the Kerch Strait.

Thus, the arbitration court fully satisfied the claim of Rosprirodnadzor for 35 billion rubles against Volgotransneft, which owns the tanker. The company must also pay 10 million in state fees related to the case.

It should be noted that in April, the environmental protection agency filed a lawsuit for 85 billion rubles against two companies that owned tankers that crashed in the Kerch Strait. According to the lawsuit, Volgotransneft must compensate for damages in the amount of 35 billion rubles, and Kama Shipping - 50 billion rubles.