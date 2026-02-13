US Secretary of State outlines approach to ties with China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference that fundamental differences between Western countries and China will persist for the foreseeable future.

"Any of the countries represented here today are going to have to have a relationship with China, always understanding that nothing that we agree to could come at the expense of our national interest. And frankly, we expect China to act in their national interest, as we expect every nation-state to act in their national interest," Rubio said.

According to him, Washington faces a number of "long-term challenges" that "are going to be irritants" in its relationship with Beijing.