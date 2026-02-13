Vestnik Kavkaza

New round of Russia-Ukraine talks to take place on February 17

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The next round of trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on February 17 in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The good news is that the issues that need to be confronted to end this war have been narrowed. The bad news is they’ve been narrowed to the hardest questions to answer, and work remains to be done in that front," Rubio said.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the next round of trilateral talks will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva.

