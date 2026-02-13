Russia, China, Iran discuss nuclear deal in Vienna

Representatives of Russia, China, and Iran gathered this week for talks on the Iranian nuclear program. They took place in the Austrian capital.

A meeting of the permanent missions of Russia, China, and Iran was held in Vienna to discuss issues related to the Iranian nuclear program, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, informed through his social media pages.

"The permanent missions of China, Iran, and Russia held another round of trilateral consultations on issues related to the Iranian nuclear program,”

– Mikhail Ulyanov wrote.

Representatives of China, the Islamic Republic, and Russia have already held a number of trilateral meetings with each other, which focused on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, as well as a joint meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.