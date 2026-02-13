Vestnik Kavkaza

Meeting with Azerbaijani civil society representatives held in Armenia

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives convened in Yerevan today for a roundtable discussion under the “Peace Bridge” initiative.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia today to participate in the bilateral roundtable discussion organized as part of the initiative.

Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan attended the roundtable.

During the discussions, participants addressed processes stemming from the peace agenda established at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, as well as the role of civil society in strengthening mutual understanding and trust.

