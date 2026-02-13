Georgia open to new projects, Maka Bochorishvili says

At the Munich Security Conference, Maka Bochorishvili announced Georgia's readiness to cooperate on new international projects. According to Bochorishvili, Georgia has strategic relations with its neighbors.

Georgia's top diplomat, Maka Bochorishvili, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, reminded about Georgia's strategic relations with its neighbors and its readiness to cooperate on new projects.

"The stability of Georgia, which has strategic relations with its neighbors, is especially important in a time of global change. Georgia is open to new projects,”

– Maka Bochorishvili said.

According to Bochorishvili, Tbilisi has 16 free trade agreements with EU states, China, and other countries.