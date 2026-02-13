US army gets ready for protracted standoff with Iran

Reuters: The US military is preparing for a military operation against Iran that could last several weeks. Government facilities are among possible targets.

The US military is preparing for protracted military action against Iran should President Donald Trump order such action, Reuters reports. According to the publication, the military campaign could last several weeks, military and administrative infrastructure are among possible targets.

"The US military is preparing for a possible protracted military campaign against Iran should President Donald Trump order it. The operation could include strikes against Iranian government and military facilities, as well as nuclear infrastructure,”

– Reuters.