Rosselkhoznadzor's border veterinary inspectors recently examined an 18.5-ton shipment of frozen semi-finished meat products from Meleuz, Bashkortostan - the 15th such export batch to Azerbaijan this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 271.5 tons of turkey meat have been exported from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan, which is 43.5 tons or 20% more than in the same period a year earlier, "Sterlegrad" reports.

Rosselkhoznadzor's regional administration confirmed all Bashkir meat products underwent comprehensive laboratory testing and met Azerbaijan's import requirements, with each shipment receiving proper veterinary certification.